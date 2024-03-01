HAZEL: THE WALKING DEAD's Laurie Fortier Joins Survival Thriller
Here's one for a very specific crowd, those of you who stuck around long enough to see actress Laurie Fortier in the final season of The Walking Dead, and people from North Dakota. She has signed on to join Stelio Savante, Madelyn Dundon, David Reardon, Timothy Goodwin, and Todd Terry in the North Dakota set survival thriller, Hazel.
Canticle Productions is a North Dakota based production company founded by Hazel's producer/writer/director Daniel Bielinski. If you want things done right, do them yourself, right? The company mandate is, "Canticle is dedicated to honoring the history, land, and people of North Dakota, telling powerful stories of courage and redemption".
So, that's a no to zombies then?
Productions like Hazel are for folks that need something more uplifting in their lives, something that will peek through the doom and gloom of the everyday. It is a noble cause and for that - and the connection to The Walking Dead, which just won't friggin' die already - it's worth mentioning it.
‘The Walking Dead’s’ Laurie Fortier Joins SAG Nominee Stelio Savantein Survival Thriller ‘Hazel’Laurie Fortier (The Walking Dead) has joined SAG award nominee Stelio Savante (Nefarious), Madelyn Dundon (Getting Grace), David Reardon (Running The Bases), Timothy Goodwin (Promising Young Woman), and Todd Terry (Breaking Bad) in the cast of the survival thriller Hazel written and directed by Daniel Bielinski (Sanctified, End Of The Rope) for Canticle Productions.Based on the true story of Hazel Miner, the synopsis reads as follows: A gentle March snowfall suddenly transforms into a furious blizzard. The Miner children, Hazel (Madelyn Dundon), Emmet, and Myrdith; struggle to make it home from school as they become lost in the blinding wind and snow. As their parents (Stelio Savante and Laurie Fortier) and friends hunt desperately for the lost children, Hazel must keep her younger siblings alive in the face of impossible odds.Hazel is being filmed in North Dakota, and is produced by Daniel Bielinski, Dave Diebel, Carson Nordgaard, and J Brockton Holbert.Canticle Productions has produced three feature films: A Heart like Water, Sanctified (distributed by Film Rise), and End of the Rope, which recently signed with Saban Films for distribution.Canticle is dedicated to honoring the history, land, and people of North Dakota, telling powerful stories of courage and redemption.
