HAZEL: THE WALKING DEAD's Laurie Fortier Joins Survival Thriller

Here's one for a very specific crowd, those of you who stuck around long enough to see actress Laurie Fortier in the final season of The Walking Dead, and people from North Dakota. She has signed on to join Stelio Savante, Madelyn Dundon, David Reardon, Timothy Goodwin, and Todd Terry in the North Dakota set survival thriller, Hazel.

Canticle Productions is a North Dakota based production company founded by Hazel's producer/writer/director Daniel Bielinski. If you want things done right, do them yourself, right? The company mandate is, "Canticle is dedicated to honoring the history, land, and people of North Dakota, telling powerful stories of courage and redemption".

So, that's a no to zombies then?

Productions like Hazel are for folks that need something more uplifting in their lives, something that will peek through the doom and gloom of the everyday. It is a noble cause and for that - and the connection to The Walking Dead, which just won't friggin' die already - it's worth mentioning it.