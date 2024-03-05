BLOOD FOR DUST Trailer: Crime Thriller Starring Josh Lucas, Scoot McNairy and Kit Harington, in Select Theaters This April

Cliff, a traveling salesman drowning under the weight of providing for his family and the myth of the American dream, finds himself on a dangerous path after a chance encounter with Ricky, a colleague from a dark past.

Rod Blackhurst's crime thriller, Blood For Dust, starring Josh Lucas, Scoot McNairy and Kit Harington, is finding its way into cinemas across the U.S. on April 19th.

The film is very much a moody suspense piece that continually darkens and intensifies. As dramatized by that bloody opening sequence, though, when the blood comes, it tends to gush out in a dramatic rush of violence, to the point that it doesn't really matter who is doing what to whom, and why, it's just that guns are blasting and survival is more a matter of chance than anything else.

Disquieting and ever urgent, Blood For Dust reminds that job opportunities in the criminal world don't come with any guaranteed benefits. Except maybe retirement: the permanent kind.