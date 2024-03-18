ALL YOU NEED IS DEATH: Trailer And Poster Reveal From XYZ Films

Ever get a tune stuck in your head? Very annoying. What if it turned out deadly?

XYZ Films will be releasing the folk horror picture All You Need is Death on VOD and in select U.S. cinemas on April 11th. It is the feature debut from Dublin-based writer/director Paul Duane. They revealed the trailer and super nifty hand painted poster by Haley Marie Hennier today. You know that one of the quickest ways into our hearts is with a nifty hand painted poster. Check out both down below.

A young couple who are a part of a mysterious, secret organization travel at night with the desire to discover forbidden knowledge. They believe that living, modern alchemy is contained in old, forgotten songs. When they find an elderly, mysterious woman who sings songs that have never been heard before, they open the door to ancient evil and madness.

All You Need is Death stars Olwen Fouéré (Mandy, Sally Hardesty from 2022's Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Charlie Maher (Blue Lights), Simone Collins (The Last Duel) and Gary Whelan (The Contract).

The World Premiere was at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles this past Fall, followed by an Irish Premiere at Cork International Film Festival.

