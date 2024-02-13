SASQUATCH SUNSET Official Trailer

Huh. I can not say I was prepared for this official trailer from buzzy Sundance entry, Sasquatch Sunset, directed by David Zellner and Nathan Zellner. This should not be surprising, coming from the directors of a festival fave and equally odd creation, Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter.

Starring Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Christophe Zajac-Denek, and Nathan Zellner, Sasquatch Sunset arrived in cinemas on April 12th.

In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches—possibly the last of their enigmatic kind— embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them. Starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, acclaimed directors David and Nathan Zellner (Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter) bring you the greatest Bigfoot story ever told.

if you feel so compelled you can take a look at Mel's review from Sundance, right here.