THE LAST CHRISTMAS IN THE UNIVERSE Wishes You a Funny, Gory Christmas

The Last Christmas in the Universe - La Última Navidad del Universo. From David Munoz y Adrian Cardona, the fine folks who brought you Fist of Jesus , comes a fresh, funny and gory yuletide short film,

In a post-apocalyptic world where there are no more children, Santa Claus is going to deliver gifts to all those who misbehave.

Already destined to be a part of your horror-day short film lineup before watching The Last Christmas in the Universe know this - if Turbo Kid were to have a Christmas special this would be it.

What else do you need to know? Watch The Last Christmas in the Universe below. Now!