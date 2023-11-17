THE ACTIVATED MAN Trailer Exclusive: Mind-Bending Thriller to Close Dances With Films NYC

Good morning, we have your first look at Nicholas Gyeney's mind-bending, indie thriller The Activated Man. It will have its world premiere at Dances With Films NYC, closing out the festival on the night of December 3rd.

As Ors Gabriel struggles with the grief from losing his best friend and beloved dog to cancer, the trauma brings on strange visions only Ors can see. While he questions whether his mind has fractured or if it's actually real, a mysterious rise in murder-suicides takes hold of the city, and Ors becomes haunted by images of a shadowy figure known as ‘The Fedora Man’. Through torments and terror, Ors must face his fears and confront 'The Fedora Man' as he uncovers dark secrets from his past, while finally embracing who he really is, and what he is meant to do.

Genre icons Tony Todd, Sean Young and Kane Hodder help round out the cast in Gyeney's sixth feature film. More after the announcement.