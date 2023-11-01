(PRI)SONS Teaser: Your Next Ultra-Violent Action Fix is Coming, From Finland?

Not content to let the rest of the world fight for top spot in ultra-violent action cinema, what is probably the most violent film ever coming out of Finland, (Pri)sons, has released its first teaser.

Coming at you in 2024 from director Esa Jussila (Pri)sons is looking to be a combination of extreme horror and old school action cinema. Finland is not the first country that comes to mind when you think action cinema, but the filmmaking community there has definitely embraced branches of exploitation cinema over the years and (Pri)sons certainly looks exploitative.

See for yourself in the teaser down below.