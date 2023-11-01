(PRI)SONS Teaser: Your Next Ultra-Violent Action Fix is Coming, From Finland?
Not content to let the rest of the world fight for top spot in ultra-violent action cinema, what is probably the most violent film ever coming out of Finland, (Pri)sons, has released its first teaser.
Coming at you in 2024 from director Esa Jussila (Pri)sons is looking to be a combination of extreme horror and old school action cinema. Finland is not the first country that comes to mind when you think action cinema, but the filmmaking community there has definitely embraced branches of exploitation cinema over the years and (Pri)sons certainly looks exploitative.
See for yourself in the teaser down below.
(Pri)sons is about a ragtag group of criminals who must band together to fight for survival when an underground marketplace of illegal activities is besieged by an army of bloodthirsty assassins.(Pri)sons is the most ambitious film of director-cinematographer Esa Jussila who has built a long-lasting career in genre and exploitation underground film. The film deals with organized crime, degeneration of human beings and the natural urge to survive. The film is unique because of the amount of violence, special effects and demanding stunts that all of the actors had to perform.“To me, this film is an amalgamation of two genres I hold very dear, those being old school action movies and extreme horror. And I think it’s a genre cocktail that will give the audience some unique thrills. I essentially aimed to produce a big love letter to the greats of the genre and the style of films you’d pick up from a rental store or see in a midnight showing of a shady theatre, right down to the technical details like lighting and practical special FX. It’s the ultimate video violence movie from the 90’s that never was”, states director Jussila.The film stars Jarmo Pukkila (Tuftland), Ari Savonen (Tuftland), Jere Saarela (Red Static), Gareth Lawrence (Werewolves of the Third Reich), Veera W. Vilo (Free Skate), Ilkka Koivula (Sisu), Renne Korppila (Rendel), Sami Huhtala (Rendel), Markus Tilli (Free Skate) and Karoliina Blackburn (Hormones!). The film introduces Katriina Rajaniemi as the female lead.The production company of the film is genre-focused TR Productions and the distribution is handled by the film studio Bright Fame Pictures that has released Free Skate (2022), Red Static (2021) and Tuftland (2017).“This film is clearly not for everybody, but for those who love proper action and genre films, this is a real treat”, states Roope Olenius from Bright Fame Pictures.(Pri)sons will be released in early 2024.
