THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER Trailer: Mike Flanagan Goes Bigger Than Ever in Horror Drama For Netflix

From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

The official trailer for Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher debuted earlier today. Apologies if you've been waiting for us to talk about it. First of all, why? Second, aw, thank you. You didn't have to.

This new series looks bigger and broader than anything that Flanagan has done to date. The filmmaker primarily known for mood, dread and atmosphere has gone for something more... epic? Well, when you've done well enough for your suitors (Netflix) they tend to open up their coffers a little wider.

Check out the trailer below. The Fall of the House of Usher launches on Netflix on October 12th.