Sitges 2023: DREAM SCENARIO, Starring Nic Cage, to Close Festival

Only a few more weeks until the 56th edition of Sitges arrives. The festival has announce the closing film for this year's festival, Kristoffer Borgli's Dream Scenario, starring Nic Cage.

Dream Scenario had its world premiere at TIFF the previous week. It was produced by A24 (cause why not) and Air Aster. It is scheduled for a wide release on November 24th. We've included the trailer - which dropped yesterday - down below the announcement from Sitges.

'Dream Scenario' Will be the Closing Film at Sitges 2023

The 56th edition of the SITGES - International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia can now announce its closing film: the horror comedy 'Dream Scenario', produced by A24 and starring none other than Sitges classic Nicolas Cage, will be in charge of bringing the Festival to a close at a screening that promises to be an all-out party.

Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) is a teacher and a common family man with a seemingly normal life, but all this changes when, out of the blue, millions of people start seeing him in their dreams. At first, this strange development turns out to be a blessing for Paul, but as the tone of these dreams begins to change, it will start to become a nightmare... Ari Aster ('MIDSOMMAR', 'BEAU IS AFRAID'), along with the A24 label, produces this ambitious surreal comedy both scripted and directed by Norwegian Kristoffer Borgli, director of the surprising black comedy 'SICK OF MYSELF'. Nicolas Cage ('MANDY', 'COLOR OUT OF SPACE') heads an all-star cast featuring other big names including Julianne Nicholson ('BLONDE', 'I, TONYA'), Michael Cera ('BARBIE', 'SCOTT PILGRIM VS THE WORLD') and veteran actor Dylan Baker ('REQUIEM FOR A DREAM', 'SPIDER-MAN 2').

‘DREAM SCENARIO' arrives at Sitges2023 on the heels of its successful screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where both audiences and critics alike were unanimous in their praise, especially highlighting the performance of a Nicolas Cage in his element. The film is also the first collaboration between this veteran American actor and the A24 studio, which has revolutionized horror genre filmmaking over the last decade. Its screening in Sitges will also be the first outside of North America and will take place a month before its premiere in the United States.