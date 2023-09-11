MISTER ORGAN U.S. Trailer: The New Doc From TICKLED's David Farrier

David Farrier's documentary, Mister Organ, opens in theaters on October 6th in NY and LA. It will expand nationwide across the U.S. and Canada from October 13th. The doc's distributor, Drafthouse Films, has released a new trailer for the U.S. release. Check it out down below.

Intrepid journalist and filmmaker David Farrier, whose previous film Tickled became a global sensation for exposing the dark underbelly of competitive endurance tickling, faces off against his greatest foe yet in MISTER ORGAN, an enthralling and bizarre tale that finds Farrier in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a mysterious con man who is wreaking havoc on his neighborhood.

Our own Kurt caught Mister Organ when the doc played at Calgary Undergound earlier this year. You will find a link to his review down below, here are a couple excerpts.