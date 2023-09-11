MISTER ORGAN U.S. Trailer: The New Doc From TICKLED's David Farrier
David Farrier's documentary, Mister Organ, opens in theaters on October 6th in NY and LA. It will expand nationwide across the U.S. and Canada from October 13th. The doc's distributor, Drafthouse Films, has released a new trailer for the U.S. release. Check it out down below.
Intrepid journalist and filmmaker David Farrier, whose previous film Tickled became a global sensation for exposing the dark underbelly of competitive endurance tickling, faces off against his greatest foe yet in MISTER ORGAN, an enthralling and bizarre tale that finds Farrier in a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a mysterious con man who is wreaking havoc on his neighborhood.
Our own Kurt caught Mister Organ when the doc played at Calgary Undergound earlier this year. You will find a link to his review down below, here are a couple excerpts.
Mister Organ is entertaining in the way the true crime documentary genre has blossomed in the past decade or two. It also captures the exhausting and petty banality of its main subject. A man who has left a trail of emotional (and fiscal) carnage in the wake of his narcissism.Farrier's engaged curiosity, and self-deprecating obstinacy, becomes a kind of talisman in this battle against these bullies. His films are a ray of pale sunlight trying to disinfect the world for the rest of us, or at least offer us a silhouette, a concept, of what the rest of us should be vigilant.
