PIGLADY Trailer Premiere: Horror Flick Inspired by Real Life Events Out This August
Piglady, a horror flick written by Adam Ray Fair who co-directed with Lyon Mitchell, is coming to digital platforms on August 22nd from Gravitas Ventures. We are premiering the trailer for Piglady. Check it out below.
The duo is loosely basing their horror flick on the Susan Monica Murders, a convicted murderer who killed then fed their victims to their pigs. We grew up in a suburb of Vancouver, Canada where a local pig farmer did not only the same, but more often. We are not flexing, just, we know what pig farmers are capable of.
A group of friends, while on a Christmas vacation to their family cabin in Southern Oregon, learn of a local rumor of an antisocial woman who allegedly murders people and feeds her victims to pigs.PIGLADY stars Sandra Dee Tryon, Adam Ray Fair, Karri Davis, Liam Samuel Watkins, Alicia Karami, Lazarus Tate, Jeffery Hunter, and Shyvhan Storm. It was written and directed by Adam Ray Fair and co-directed by Lyon Mitchell. The screenplay is by Adam Ray Fair and Alex C Johnson, and the film was produced by Alex C Johnson. PIGLADY is loosely inspired by the Susan Monica Murders, and a majority of the film was shot on the property adjacent to where the actual events took place, and where human remains were found eaten by her pigs!Gravitas Ventures will release PIGLADY on digital platforms on August 22, 2023.
