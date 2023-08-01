PIGLADY Trailer Premiere: Horror Flick Inspired by Real Life Events Out This August

Piglady, a horror flick written by Adam Ray Fair who co-directed with Lyon Mitchell, is coming to digital platforms on August 22nd from Gravitas Ventures. We are premiering the trailer for Piglady. Check it out below.

The duo is loosely basing their horror flick on the Susan Monica Murders, a convicted murderer who killed then fed their victims to their pigs. We grew up in a suburb of Vancouver, Canada where a local pig farmer did not only the same, but more often. We are not flexing, just, we know what pig farmers are capable of.