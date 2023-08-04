CHADGETSTHEAXE: Trailer And Release Date For Found Footage Horror Comedy

Spicy Steve leads a group of social media influencers to Devil’s Manor, the former home of a Satanic cult. As they livestream their trip, things begin to go south… and when the violence begins to ramp up, so do the views.

Travis Bible's (Yes, Bible) lauded found-footage horror flick, #ChadGetsTheAxe, is coming to on-demand and digital platforms on September 1st. Along with the release announcement comes a trailer, which you can find below, courtesy of our friends at The Horror Collective who are handling the release.

Adapted from an award-winning short with the same title, #ChadGetsTheAxe follows four social media influencers as they live-stream their trip to Devil's Manor, former home to a Satanic Cult. Things don't go well. And as the violence ramps up... So do the views.

Directed by Travis Bible, who co-wrote with Kemerton Hargrove, and starring Spencer Harrison Levin (Black Jesus), Michael Bonini (New Amsterdam), Taneisha Figueroa (Duck World), Cameron Vitosh (Walker), Brandon Doyle (Murder Made Me Famous), and Shun Hagins (Snitch).

From left to right: Spencer Levin, Cameron Vitosh, Taneisha Figueroa, Michael Bonini in #ChadGetsTheAxe, courtesy of The Horror Collective

“#ChadGetsTheAxe is a fun commentary on influencer culture and the hunger for popularity,” commented Shaked Berenson, Entertainment Squad’s CEO, “It’s a great fit for The Horror Collective audience and a perfect follow-up to Jeff Ryan’s Mean Spirited, another Frightfest favorite we released earlier this year.

Director Travis Bible said, “It’s been so fun watching all the scares and laughs with festival crowds and I can’t wait to share the film with a wider audience.

The film premiered at FilmQuest in October 2022 and Internationally at FrightFest Glasgow in March 2023 where it was well received by critics.

#ChadGetsTheAxe was produced by Travis Bible, Eric Gibson, Kemerton Hargrove, and Frances O'Hanlon, while Dream Big Group serves as executive producers.

“This film has been two years in the making and it’s been an incredible experience bringing this vision to life,” says O’Hanlon, a partner in New Orleans based Dream Big Group. For us, it is so important to support filmmakers with a unique voice and fresh perspective. It's not every day someone wants to make a film with an iPhone! Working with the most creative and talented team made the collaboration process a dream. We are thrilled for more audiences to connect with this film."