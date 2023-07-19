THE BOOGEYMAN: THE ORIGIN OF THE MYTH: International Trailer For Spanish Youth Horror

The international trailer for Ángel Gómez Hernández's Spanish youth horror The Boogeyman: The Origin of the Myth is now available here for the first time.

The setup looks familiar for horror fans. The incomparable Macarena Gómez appears to be a single mom who moves their family to a town with a troubled past, five missing children and an abandoned house.

As their children explore the town they learn more of the myth until the youngest of the family is taken by The Bagman, El Hombre del saco, The Boogeyman. Encounters with The Boogeyman happen in equally spaced out intervals as to let the audience catch their breaths. We do not see The Boogeyman directly but we know that is Javier Botet in the costume. The penultimate shot is of Gómez cutting something or someone with what we presume is a chainsaw. Looks fun.

We know that prior to market screenings at Marche du Film the Mexico based genre distribution company Manticora had taken all the rights for Latin America, USA and Canada. Our friends at FilmSharks are handling further global sales for the flick.