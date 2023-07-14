THE BLUE ROOM: George Baron's Surrealist Noir to Premiere at FrightFest
With the announcement of the lineup of Pigeon Shrine Frightfest 2023 behind us our focus will be drawn to specific films in the coming weeks. One of the first to cross our desk is The Blue Rose, described as a "genre-bending surrealist noir set in the 1950s".
The Blue Rose will be the directorial debut of 18-year old actor George Baron (Wet Hot American Summer). Yes, eighteen years old. You remember what you were doing when you were eighteen years old? Not making surrealist noir movies I bet.
A selection of stills were sent along to help give you an idea of the look that Baron has aimed for. Check them out below the announcement. The Blue Room celebrates its world premiere on Sunday August 17th.
THE BLUE ROSE, George Baron’s genre-bending surrealist noir set in the 1950s, will receive its World premiere at Pigeon Shrine Frightfest 2023.The film follows the one-night journey of two rookie detectives, as they set out to solve a seemingly clear-cut homicide, only to find themselves in an alternate reality of their worst nightmares.Written & directed by George Baron, the much-anticipated debut from 18-year-old Baron, stars Olivia Scott Welch (Fear Street, Panic, Unbelievable), George Baron (Wet Hot American Summer, Adult Interference), Danielle Bisutti (Insidious: Chapter Two, Curse of Chucky, God of War) and Ray Wise (X-Men: First Class, The Lazarus Effect).A “pastel-noir” film inspired by the golden age of Hollywood and the mysteries that lie underneath, Baron took much inspiration from Blue Velvet, The Love Witch and the series Ratched. Music heavily influences the film as well — the filmic tunes of Angelo Badalementi and the sweeping symphonies of Bernard Herrmann, paired with the aesthetics of Melanie Martinez and the sultriness of Lana Del Rey.George adds: “In an increasingly divisive world, it is my intent for this film in its absurdist, off-beat way to help people who are targeted for being different. Although not a straight period piece, I set it in the quasi-50s — a time that was ripe with repressed fears and desires — to enhance themes of gender fluidity and facing fears in a universe that doesn’t allow them to be expressed. As a first-time director, making the film has truly been a dream come true and I am so excited to share it with everyone at FrightFest.
