THE BLUE ROOM: George Baron's Surrealist Noir to Premiere at FrightFest

With the announcement of the lineup of Pigeon Shrine Frightfest 2023 behind us our focus will be drawn to specific films in the coming weeks. One of the first to cross our desk is The Blue Rose, described as a "genre-bending surrealist noir set in the 1950s".

The Blue Rose will be the directorial debut of 18-year old actor George Baron (Wet Hot American Summer). Yes, eighteen years old. You remember what you were doing when you were eighteen years old? Not making surrealist noir movies I bet.

A selection of stills were sent along to help give you an idea of the look that Baron has aimed for. Check them out below the announcement. The Blue Room celebrates its world premiere on Sunday August 17th.