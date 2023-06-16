Grimmfest 2023: Manchester Genre Fest Joins Melies International Festivals Federation

Exciting news for our friends at Grimmfest in Manchest, UK, and it's not realated to the recent treble! Perhaps this is as good as a treble is, but for genre film nerds?

The good news for Grimmfest is that they are joining the coveted Méliès International Festivals Federation this year. The festival will award a Méliès d’argent (Silver Méliès) to the best short film in this year's lineup. That film will then go on to compete for the Méliès d’or (Golden Méliès) prize which is awarded at Sitges in October.

Grimmfest becomes the first English film festival to join MIFF. Congrats to the team.