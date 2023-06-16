Grimmfest 2023: Manchester Genre Fest Joins Melies International Festivals Federation
Exciting news for our friends at Grimmfest in Manchest, UK, and it's not realated to the recent treble! Perhaps this is as good as a treble is, but for genre film nerds?
The good news for Grimmfest is that they are joining the coveted Méliès International Festivals Federation this year. The festival will award a Méliès d’argent (Silver Méliès) to the best short film in this year's lineup. That film will then go on to compete for the Méliès d’or (Golden Méliès) prize which is awarded at Sitges in October.
Grimmfest becomes the first English film festival to join MIFF. Congrats to the team.
Grimmfest, Manchester UK’s International Festival of Fantastic Film, joins Méliès International Festivals Federation.Regular attendees that look forward to catching up with the annual selection of short film premieres at Grimmfest, will be pleased to hear that this year, Grimmfest will be hosting three short film programmes across the festival period (6-8 Oct), in celebration of their new membership of the Méliès International Festivals Federation.The Federation (which includes key European genre festivals such as Sitges in Spain, Neuchâtel in Switzerland, and Imagine in the Netherlands), recently held their annual general assembly at Cannes film festival, and the 26 member festivals voted for Grimmfest to join, and thus become the only English festival of fantastic film in the Federation.Each year member festivals vote for their best ‘Fantastic’ feature film and short film, with an award for each, presented at Sitges. Previous winners have included Alex Garland’s MEN, Prano Baily-Bond’s CENSOR, Anders Thomas Jensen’s RIDERS OF JUSTICE, Peter Strickland’s IN FABRIC, Lars Von Trier’s THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT and Julia Ducournau’s RAW.Grimmfest feature film selections that have won Méliès awards in the past, include PIGGY, MARTYRS, WHY DON’T YOU JUST DIE, I’M NOT A SERIAL KILLER, AMER, THE DIVIDE, THE HALLOW, LET US PREY, KIDNAPPED, SLEEP TIGHT, SAUNA, STRIGOI, DER SAMURAI, STALLED, and COCKNEYS VS ZOMBIES.Grimmfest-selected shorts that have won Méliès awards in the past, include YOU'RE DEAD HELEN, MEMENTO MORI, THE RECYCLING MAN, HUNGRY JOE, THE BODY, UNDER THE APPLE TREE, PEARLIES, THE STOMACH, LIMBO and AUTUMN HARVEST.As a competitive member, Grimmfest, now in its fifteenth year, will select at least six European short films in 2023 and a specially selected jury will vote and award the coveted Méliès d’argent (Silver Méliès) to the best short film. That film will then go on to compete for the Méliès d’or (Golden Méliès) prize, awarded each year at Sitges film festival in October.Grimmfest can also announce that the 2023 Méliès d’argent short film jury will include, Caroline Couret-Delegue (French sales agent at Film Seekers), Sean Wheelan (Producer at Filmgate Films in Gothenburg), Ben Parker (UK Director of feature films, THE CHAMBER and BURIAL) and Mary Beth McAndrews (Editor in Chief at Dread Central website), all of whom will have the tricky task of selecting a Grimmfest Méliès d’argent (Silver Méliès) winner.Grimmfest festival director Simeon Halligan said: ‘We are honoured and excited to join the Méliès Federation which works tirelessly to promote and nurture genre cinema. Grimmfest has always made it our priority to exhibit exciting new voices in fantastic cinema, and as part of the federation, we will be able to further our support of burgeoning film talent through awarding a prestigious Méliès d’argent award each year’.If you have a European-made short film (Check all eligible countries here) that you would like to submit to Grimmfest 2023, with a chance of winning a Méliès award, there is still time to submit via the festival’s Film freeway page, right here.All selected short films from other countries will be eligible for the Grimmfest best short film award.Grimmfest 2023 will take place in Manchester UK from the 6th Oct. More info here: www.grimmfest.com
