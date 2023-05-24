THE WIND & THE RECKONING Exclusive Clip

David L. Cunningham's historical drama The Wind & The Reckoning begins its New York theatrical run at the Village East Cinema this Friday, May 26. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. Check it out down below.

1893. The Hawaiian Kingdom has been overthrown by a Western power just as an outbreak of leprosy engulfs the tropical paradise. The new government orders all Native Hawaiians suspected of having the foreign disease banished permanently to a remote colony on the island of Moloka'i that is known as 'the island of the living grave'. When a local cowboy named Ko’olau (Jason Scott Lee) and his young son Kalei (Kahiau Perreira) contract the dreaded disease, they refuse to allow their family to be separated, sparking an armed clash with brutal white island authorities that will make Ko’olau and his wife, Pi’ilani (Lindsay Marie Anuhea Watson) heroes for the ages. Based on real-life historical events as told through the memoirs of Pi'ilani herself.

The Wind & The Reckoning is based on a true account of a native Hawaiian family during a dark and painful period in Hawaii’s history. For so long we've, and we are sure others, have never given much thought to the history of Hawaii. We have preferred to think of it only as a the tropical paradise, vacation spot, or backdrop for destination story arcs in our favorite sitcoms from the 70s and 80s.

Case in point, Jason Scott Lee's portrayal of Ko'olau is such an about face from the free-spirited, come-what-may Hawaiian father he plays on a new Disney+ series. It is this contrast that we found fascinating about the film, which is why we're sharing this clip with you today.