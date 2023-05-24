SHEROES: Official Trailer & Key Art

Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan: First Kill), Sasha Luss (Anna), Wallis Day (Batwoman), and Skai Jackson (Bunk'd) star in the ultimate adrenaline-fueled thrill ride from a producer of Spring Breakers. When four thick-as-thieves friends arrive in Thailand for a hedonistic adventure, they quickly find themselves in over their heads when one of them is kidnapped by a notorious drug lord. As they fight to stay alive and protect each other, they'll employ their unique set of skills and unleash their fierce loyalty in a heart-pumping battle for survival.

Hey, look. It's Isabelle Fuhrman playing someone approximately her actual age. We kid, we kid, but after pulling off the impossible when she reprised her child-like role in Orphan: First Kill her fans can find her doing more grown up things in Jordan Gertner's upcoming action flick, his debut Sheroes.

The official trailer and key art dropped yesterday. You can catch up with the trailer down below. Fuhrman stars alongside Sasha Luss, Wallis Day, Isabelle Fuhrman and Skai Jackson with Jack Kesy.

Sheroes arrives in select theaters and on Digital - June 23, 2023.