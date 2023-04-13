HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS Teaser: Check Out This Insane Silent Horror Comedy

In this silent supernatural epic, a drunken applejack salesman is thrust into the frigid wilderness. Can he go from zero to hero, become North America's greatest fur trapper, and defeat hundreds of beavers?

I've been making a concentrated effort to go through the filmography of Harold Lloyd lately. It's the perfect remedy for what ails you. Of course you watch enough of Lloyd's antics and it gets you thinking, "There just are not enough silent films, even rarer, silent horror comedy films". Cue Mike Cheslik's Hundreds of Beavers.

Hundreds of Beavers is currently romping through the festival circuit, appearing in a dozen festivals during the month of April alone. It had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest back in September.

The teaser has made its way over. Check it out below. Wacky.