PAINT Official Trailer: Going to a Special Place With Carl Nargle

Yesterday we shared with you the official key art for Brit McAdams upcoming comedy, Paint, starring Owen Wilson. That came with the promise that the official trailer would arrive today which you can now check out down below.

Owen Wilson portrays Carl Nargle, Vermont’s #1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves.

Paint also stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renee, Lusia Strus, Stephen Root, and Lucy Freyer.

Paint opens exclusively in cinemas on April 7th, 2023, from IFC Films.