ENTER THE DRAG DRAGON: Watch This NSFW Clip From the World's First Drag-Fu, Action-Horror-Comedy

We have a treat for you? No, sure, yes, yes we have a treat for you. We have a clip from the upcoming drag-fu, action-horror-comedy Enter The Drag Dragon, a new film from Lee Demarbre. It features one hell of a pair of custom made nun-chucks.

Crunch is a part-time amateur detective / full-time Drag Queen. Crunch finds himself over his head dealing with corrupt cops, gangsters, zombies, androids, mummies and ghosts. Don't miss this first ever Drag-Fu Odyssey.

You read that right, drag-fu, action-horror-comedy. Enter The Drag Dragon is hitting the road here in Ontario, starting here in Toronto at the Fox Theatre, then hit other hot spots across the province.

The clip and trailer are below the official announcement. Fair warning neither are safe for the work enviroment, not any enviroment where more conservative minds will get all uppity about their content.

Enjoy!