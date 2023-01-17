WOMAN OF THE PHOTOGRAPHS: DREAD Releasing The Dramatic Horror Debut From Takeshi Kushida in Theaters This February

Dread, the specialty horror label for Epic Pictures, has announced that they acquired the rights for the Japanese dramatic horror flick, Woman of the Photographs.

The film is the feature film debut of Takeshi Kushida and toured more than thirty film festivals during its run, picking up a near equal amount of accolades and awards in that time. Dread is going to bring Woman of the Photographs to U.S. cinemas on Friday, February 3rd, and on VOD shortly thereafter, on February 7th.

A misogynistic photographer begins a twisted romance with a woman suffering from body dysmorphia.

In the official announcement below it is said that Miami New Times made the comaprison Kushida's workd to that of Canadian auteur David Cronenberg. One does not make that comparison lightly. One does not take that comparison lightly either. Expections rise when you do something like that.

Dread sent out a trailer for the flick, check it out down below the official announcement. We think it looks good and should be worth checking out next month.