VAMPUS HORROR TALES: Spanish Ode to Classic Style Horror Anthology Coming to Digital And On Demand in February
I didn't know that Uncork'd Entertainment had picked up the Spanish horror anthology Vampus Horror Tales, but here we are. Uncork'd plans to release the ode to classic horror anthologies on digital and on demand on February 17th.
I first watched and reviewed Vampus Horror Tales back in July of 2021. While I shared my own concerns about the tone of the wrap around segment when compared side by side with each story of love and tragedy I still think that fans of horror anthologies should check this one out.
Vampus set out to be a contemporary offering to a classic format and style, honoring the spirits of classic horror cinema. There is an equal measure of laughs and chills. There are also points of sadness and shock that few anthologies have ever strived to attain. The uniformity of pupose and a set goal make for a consistant and balanced experience. Fans of classic cinema, specifically of classic anthology horror films will not be disappointed.
The trailer can be found below, along with a selection of stills from the film.
Spanish horror anthology VAMPUS HORROR TALES releases this February from Uncork’d Entertainment.The films, featuring segments from Victor Matellano, Isaac Berrocal, Manuel Martínez Velasco, Piter Moreira and Erika Elizalde, are set on Halloween night. Vampus, a gravedigger and body snatcher, is the guardian of the cemetery, a sinister being who has many secrets. He loves to read horror comics, and introduces us to four twisted tales of love, murder, and assorted horrific acts.Saturnino García, Nacho Guerreros, Félix Gómez, Elena Furiase, Erika Sanz, Montse Plá, Diego Arjona, Dunia Rodríguez, Federico Repetto, and Vicky Jorge star in frightening, high-concept tales with high production values.VAMPUS HORROR TALES releases February 17, 2023 on digital and on demand.
