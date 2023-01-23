THE LEGEND OF MEXMAN Trailer: A Creative Soul Faces Obstacles, Inside And Out

The Legend of Mexman, directed by Josh Polon, is world premiering at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday, February 17th.

We are pleased to premiere the trailer for this documentary, one that is more than just about the struggles of indie filmmaking, but one that delves deeper into a unique and creative mind such as the subject of this doc, Germán Alonso. The Legend of Mexman is a story of the external and internal struggles facing this creative soul.