THE LAST DEAL: Watch The New Trailer For Indie Crime Thriller Out This February

Jonathan Salemi's crime thriller The Last Deal is coming to cinemas and digital on February 7th.

A black market marijuana dealer tries to make one final score before getting squeezed out of the business when cannabis becomes legal.

The Last Deal's baddie, Sala Baker, got his start in feture films filling in roles on Peter Jackson's first Lord of the Rings trilogy, including the baddest of all, Sauron. And here we thought that Kiwis were a nice bunch of people.

A new trailer for The Last Deal was released not too long ago. You will find that below with a small gallery of stills from the film.