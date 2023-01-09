THE LAST DEAL: Watch The New Trailer For Indie Crime Thriller Out This February
Jonathan Salemi's crime thriller The Last Deal is coming to cinemas and digital on February 7th.
A black market marijuana dealer tries to make one final score before getting squeezed out of the business when cannabis becomes legal.
The Last Deal's baddie, Sala Baker, got his start in feture films filling in roles on Peter Jackson's first Lord of the Rings trilogy, including the baddest of all, Sauron. And here we thought that Kiwis were a nice bunch of people.
A new trailer for The Last Deal was released not too long ago. You will find that below with a small gallery of stills from the film.
Sala Baker, known to Lord of the Rings fans as Sauron, stars in the non-stop action thrill ride THE LAST DEAL, coming to theaters and digital Feb 7, 2023.The pic, a captivating profusion of HEAT and SAVAGES, nabbed Best Director at the Boston Film Festival, and later, the Jury Prize for Best Performance at the San Antonio Film Festival.Black market marijuana dealer Vince is living the high life in Los Angeles, but everything changes when new laws pass making cannabis legal. With limited dispensary licenses available, Vince may be squeezed out of the business. He's desperate to make one final score, but borrows money from the wrong people.Directed by Jonathan Salemi, and also starring Anthony Molinari (Tenet), Mister Fitzgerald (“F.B.I.”), Jeffri Lauren (Inside & Out), Mike Ferguson (Ebola Rex), Conner Floyd (“The Young & The Restless”), and Gigi Gustin (The Retaliators), THE LAST DEAL is a Scatena & Rosner Films release.
