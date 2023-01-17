GHOST TOWN: Uncork'd Secures North American Distribution For Western Horror Flick

Ghost Town, an upcoming horror western from writer, director and star Owen Conway has been acquired by Uncork'd Entertainment. The distributor is already planning a release this coming March.

...set in 1877 Arizona, where a drifter takes a job as a barman. After a series of bizarre and horrifying deaths, he finds himself the target of suspicion. Desperate to escape the noose, he is soon at the center of a supernatural mystery that plagues this town.

Ghost Town is a darkly comic horror set in the Old West. Along with the scares and the gunfights, it’s an intimate character study rooted in true-to- life horrors such as loneliness, guilt and toxic masculinity. It’s also a twisted love letter to the art of filmmaking. A long form metaphor for cinema at its best and worst.” Conway said in an article at ScreenDaily back in the Spring, “is a darkly comic horror set in the Old West. Along with the scares and the gunfights, it’s an intimate character study rooted in true-to- life horrors such as loneliness, guilt and toxic masculinity. It’s also a twisted love letter to the art of filmmaking. A long form metaphor for cinema at its best and worst.”

We're unsure what to expect from Ghost Town as the image sent along with today's announcement appears to contradict the tone of the images in the article from ScreenDaily. The colorful scheme runs contrary to the earth tones in the first look photos from April. It does however, seem to be protraying a scene of post-mortem photography, a common practice in the mid to late 19th century.

The official announcement follows.