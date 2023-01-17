GHOST TOWN: Uncork'd Secures North American Distribution For Western Horror Flick
Ghost Town, an upcoming horror western from writer, director and star Owen Conway has been acquired by Uncork'd Entertainment. The distributor is already planning a release this coming March.
...set in 1877 Arizona, where a drifter takes a job as a barman. After a series of bizarre and horrifying deaths, he finds himself the target of suspicion. Desperate to escape the noose, he is soon at the center of a supernatural mystery that plagues this town.
Conway said in an article at ScreenDaily back in the Spring, “Ghost Town is a darkly comic horror set in the Old West. Along with the scares and the gunfights, it’s an intimate character study rooted in true-to- life horrors such as loneliness, guilt and toxic masculinity. It’s also a twisted love letter to the art of filmmaking. A long form metaphor for cinema at its best and worst.”
We're unsure what to expect from Ghost Town as the image sent along with today's announcement appears to contradict the tone of the images in the article from ScreenDaily. The colorful scheme runs contrary to the earth tones in the first look photos from April. It does however, seem to be protraying a scene of post-mortem photography, a common practice in the mid to late 19th century.
The official announcement follows.
Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired Owen Conway-directed horror-western GHOST TOWN, skedding the pic for a March, 2023 release.The film, written, directed by, and starring Conway (Eminence Hill), features Eva Hamilton (Death Kiss), Becky Jo Harris (Spiked) and Amelia Haberman (The Covenant) among the cast. Story is set in 1877 Arizona, where a drifter takes a job as a barman. After a series of bizarre and horrifying deaths, he finds himself the target of suspicion. Desperate to escape the noose, he is soon at the center of a supernatural mystery that plagues this town."GHOST TOWN is a remarkable achievement, not only because it was shot during the height of the pandemic but because it combines two genres that don’t normally cross – horror and the western.” said Keith Leopard, President Uncork’d Entertainment. "The film will really put Owen Conway on the map as a filmmaker to watch.”Executive producer Robert Conway negotiated the deal on behalf of the film team with Keith Leopard of Uncork'd Entertainment.
