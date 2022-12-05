SKINAMARINK: Shudder Acquires Creepy Canadian Horror Flick

Shudder and IFC Midnight have acquired Kyle Edward Ball's Canadian creepfest Skinamarink. IFC Midnight will present the film in cinemas on Friday, January 13th. Shudder will stream Skinamarink in 2023 as well.

Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished.

Skinamarink had its premiere at Fantasia last Summer. We played it at Saskatoon Fantastic, the smaller Canadian genre festival that I've been programming for over the years. I can vouch for its creep factor. It's creepy and unsettling for sure.

SHUDDER ACQUIRES VIRAL SENSATION SKINAMARINK FROM BAYVIEW ENTERTAINMENT

HOTLY ANTICIPATED FILM TO RECEIVE A THEATRICAL RUN VIA IFCMIDNIGHT – OPENING FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

Paranormal Thriller to Stream Exclusively on Shudder in 2023

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, and IFC Midnight announced today a theatrical run for the highly-anticipated paranormal thriller Skinamarink beginning Friday, January 13, 2023 ahead of the film’s streaming debut on Shudder. Written, directed and produced by Kyle Edward Ball, making his directorial debut, the film had its premiere at Fantasia Fest and has since taken social media by storm creating an unprecedented viral sensation for an independently produced horror film.

Said Ball: “I’m thrilled that after months of keeping it secret, I can finally tell everyone that my weird movie is going to be in theaters and on Shudder!”

In Skinamarink, two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing, and all the windows and doors in their home have vanished. To cope with the strange situation, the two bring pillows and blankets to the living room and settle into a quiet slumber party situation. They play well worn videotapes of cartoons to fill the silence of the house and distract from the frightening and inexplicable situation. All the while in the hopes that eventually some grown-ups will come to rescue them. However, after a while it becomes clear that something is watching over them.

The film stars Lucas Paul, Dali Rose Tetreault, Ross Paul and Jaime Hill and is executive produced by Edmon Rotea, Ava Karvonen, Bonnie Lewis, Alan Lewis, Josh Doke and Jonathan Barkan.

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto, VP of Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions on behalf of Shudder and Peter Castro of BayView Entertainment on behalf of the filmmaker.