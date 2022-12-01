Blood Window 2022: LatAm Genre Co-Pro Launches NFT Awards in Partnership With Film.io

We’ve been apologetically quiet about Blood Window for no other reason than the stress of regular life during the holiday season this year in particular pretty much took up all available time and energy. Terrible because a couple of my friends have had projects in this year’s market and I would have liked to have done more than shoot them a quick word of encouragement through Whatsapp. Regardless, here we are with a bit of news as Blood Window and Ventana Sur near the end of a week’s festivities in Buenos Aires.

Blood Window and Film.io are launching an original NFT collection, based on the works of local artist, the stupidly talented Flavio Greco Paglia. I have equaly praised and sworn at Paglia over the years for his work. I mean, fuck, just look at this year's main artwork to the left here. Damnit that's awesome.

These NFTs will be awarded to winners of the 2022 Blood Window Awards.