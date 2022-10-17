Lund Fantastic 2022: Full Lineup of 28th Edition Revealed

In exactly ten days the 28th edition of Lund Fantastic kicks off in the picturesque town in the south of Sweden (October 27 - November 5).

As previously announced, the festival opens on October 27 with Carlota Pereda’s sensational Sundance debut, Piggy, a blood-soaked thriller that presents a relevant, honest story packed with talent and emotion in equal measure.

Closing honors go to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead’s Something in the Dirt, a highly inventive love letter to the power of storytelling that celebrates art as something vital that gives meaning to life.

In between those creative and richly cinematic bookends, the festival welcomes a host of new features, classics and shorts from all corners of the world for in-person and online screenings (the latter as part of the festival’s extended partnership with TriArt Play).

Friday, October 28 treats viewers to a ‘utopia meets dystopia’ double bill in the form of Leonor Will Never Die, followed by the Swedish premiere of Natalia Sinelnikova’s We Might As Well Be Dead. Closer to the witching hour, haunted-house horror comedy Deadstream will bring the spooky fun as a film that’s topical while winkingly acknowledging the past.

On October 29, stories continue to take on a life of their own as ghosts (in both a metaphoric and literal sense) reemerge to cast shadows on the present. Jean Luc Herbulot’s high-octane genre-hybrid Saloum -- an action-horror with western vibes, steeped in myths of African oral tradition -- will be followed by Jenna Cato Bass’ post-apartheid horror Good Madam before a 30th anniversary screening of Bernard Rose’s Candyman returns Tony Todd’s immortal anti-hero to the silver screen once more.

Having set the horror mood on Saturday, Lund Fantastic’s annual Halloween focus takes full form on October 30 with a darkly entertaining dose of Halloween horror shorts (including Eros V’s Good Boy, Jacen Tan’s Roach Love and Nuhash Humayun’s Moshari), the long-awaited cinematic premiere of Michael Dougherty’s quintessential seasonal cult classic, Trick ’r Treat and a proper Halloween party in the darkened alleys of Lund.

On October 31, Lund Fantastic continues to look back from a present-day vantage point with a focus on the oeuvre of Stephen King. The Swedish premiere of Daphné Baiwir’s extensively researched King on Screen documentary will be followed by De Palma’s vintage adaptation of the famed storyteller’s first novel, Carrie, before an experimental, ‘collage’-reimagining of The Langoliers takes flight in Aristotelis Maragkos The Timekeepers of Eternity.

All this is just a tantalizing taste of what Lund Fantastic has in store for its first half. Read on to discover the full feature film lineup and get a glimpse into the diverse short film packages.

Be sure to check the festival’s official website for further details.