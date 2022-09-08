ACCIDENT MAN: HITMAN'S HOLIDAY: It's Scott Adkins vs. a Menagerie of Assassins in Malta!

The Accident Man is back and this time he must beat the top assassins in the world to protect the ungrateful son of a mafia boss, save the life of his only friend and rekindle his relationship with his maniacal father figure.

Scott Adkins is back as Mike Fallon, assassin extraordinaire, looking to lay low in Malta when he gets caught up with a local mafia boss and their son. Say hello to The Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday.

This is the sequel to the first film in 2018, both written by scribe, Stu Small. We haven't watched the first one (will have to find time to correct that) but the structure looks similar: pit Adkins against a small number of eclectic assassins.

The Kirby brothers, George and Harry, have taken over directing duties this time around. George himself is an active stunt performer and took on fight choreography with Adkins, Hung Dante Dong (stunt performer on Gareth Evans' upcoming Havoc), Tin Man and Andreas Nguyen.

Our initial reaction is that this looks good. Specifically the camera team does a good job of adding dynamics to the action while keeping everything within frame. Check out the trailer below and see for yourself.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is releasing The Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday in theaters and On Demand & Digital -on October 14th, 2022.