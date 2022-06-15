WHO INVITED THEM: Shudder Announces Streaming Date for Horror-Comedy

Shudder announced their plans for Duncan Birmingham's horror comedy, Who Invited Them. The Shudder Original Film will premiere on the streaming service on September 1st. Shudder holds the worldwide rights for the film which has its U.S. premiere at Overlook Festival a short while ago.

Adam and Margo's housewarming party is a success. One couple linger after the other guests, revealing themselves to be wealthy neighbors. As one night cap leads to another, Adam and Margo suspect their new friends are duplicitous strangers.

The full announcement follows. More details to follow closer to the release date in September.

Shudder, AMC Network’s premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has announced that its latest Shudder Original Film, horror-comedy Who Invited Them from writer/director Duncan Birmingham (Maron, Blunt Talk), will be available exclusively on Shudder in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, September 1. Shudder holds worldwide rights to the film, which made its U.S. premiere at New Orleans’ Overlook Film Festival, and stars Ryan Hansen (Party Down), Melissa Tang (The Kominsky Method), Timothy Granaderos (13 Reasons Why) and Perry Mattfeld (In the Dark).

“Who Invited Them puts a fresh, fun twist on the home invasion genre. It’s darkly comic yet shockingly sinister. We can’t wait for Shudder members to check out the party,” said Shudder general manager Craig Engler.

Added Birmingham, ”Some of my favorite filmmakers have their films on Shudder and everyone knows horror fans make the best audiences so it’s a real thrill for our dark twisted labor of love to find a home there. I’m very excited to be part the family.”

The feature is a Shudder Original Production, produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). The deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto and Nicholas Lazo on behalf of Shudder and Bentel on behalf of the filmmakers.