THE SUMMONED: XYZ Films Picks up Faustian Horror Flick

XYZ Films announced yesterday that they have acquired Mark Meir's horror flick The Summoned. The film played this weekend at Overlook Film Festival. XYZ Films picked it up for distribution and is planning to release it in North America this July.

In the picture, young Elijah (Hamilton's J. Quinton Johnson) attends a self-help retreat with his rockstar girlfriend Lyn, unaware that the enigmatic doctor who runs the estate has summoned him here to settle a generations-old supernatural debt.

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey). A Wicked Myth and Happy Little Guillotine Studios co-production, the picture is Produced by Baranovsky, Meir, Gulner, Justin Mark Morrison, and Dashiell Reinhardt.

James Emanuel Shapiro, XYZ Films' Executive Vice President of US Distribution, notes, "All I can say is that I felt summoned to work on THE SUMMONED! Mark, Yuri, and Angela created something smart and scary, and I can't wait to show this to as many people as possible!"

THE SUMMONED director Mark Meir adds, "We are thrilled to have XYZ bring this film to audiences. As leaders in the genre space, we’re honored to be among their titles."