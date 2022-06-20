DEMON SQUAD Trailer: Premieres on Mystery Science Theater 3000 This Friday
Thomas Smith’s 2019 indie micro-budget horror flick Demon Squad will have the illustrious pleasure of premiering on Mystery Science Theater 3000 this Friday. It is also available on DVD, on Tubi and VOD platforms as well.
We've include the trailer for this micro-budget supernatural horror flick below. Check it out and tune in this Friday.
This June, paranormal investigator Nick Moon discovers the truth is stranger than fiction.Premiering June 24 on Mystery Science Theater 3000, Thomas Smith’s critically acclaimed DEMON SQUAD pits Nick Moon, P.I. against a wildly bizarre buffet of bad.Moon has more than just a hangover to contend with when he takes a case brought to him by the beautiful heiress, Lilah Fontaine. Moon and his psychic-in-training office manager, Daisy, and themselves navigating a hidden underworld of trolls, vampires, and other creatures of the night, as they quickly realize they're on a hunt for much more than a priceless artifact – and that they're not the only ones who want it.Khristian Fulmer, Erin Lilley, Leah Johnson, Martin Ross Henne , Monica Ganoe and Eric Schmit star in the latest film from the award-winning filmmaker behind The Night Shift and Night of the Kampus.Smith, who co-wrote with Erin Lilley, says “Being a lifelong fan of Mystery Science Theater 3000, as is most everyone involved with the making of Demon Squad, having our film featured on the show is surreal, but I welcome it.”Screening June 24 on Mystery Science Theater 3000. Also available on Tubi and VOD platforms and available now on DVD.
