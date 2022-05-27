NEON LIGHTS Trailer: Canadian Thriller Coming This July!

Momentum Pictures is releasing Rouzbeh Heydari's thriller Neon Lights on Digital and On Demand on July 12th! They released a trailer yesterday, check it out below.

Tech tycoon, Clay Amani, retreats to an off the grid location in search of meaning and peace, with disconnected siblings and their offspring, only to be caught in a bone-chilling killing spree within his new estate.

The Canadian thriller stars our own Kim Coates, along with his daughter Brenna. Neon Lights also stars Dana Abraham - who wrote the film - Brit MacRae, Stephen Tracey, Rene Escobar, Jr., Erika Swayze (not related), and Lauren Howe.