European Genre Film Foundation (EGFF) Launches at Cannes

The preservation of genre cinema continues to grow and gain momentum around the world. Today at Cannes the European Genre Film Foundation (EGFF) was launched.

This non-profit organization aims to preserve European genre cinema titles, modelling itself after the American Genre Film Archive. As stated in the announcement below, "... the EGFF will work with film libraries, archives, rights holders, academics, film festivals and other institutions to preserve an often overlooked part of film history".

The work that the EGFF will do is extensive. Apart from restoration, "arranging symposiums, workshops and film screenings" are also part of the plan. They will work with exhibitors, film festivals and on their own to bring these films back to the big screen.

The first batch of films EGFF is working on are Joseph W. Sarno's Swedish erotic drama Young Playthings. Six Sueden Poruno films, made by Nikkatsu (Yes. THAT Nikkatsu) starring Swedish actors. Calvin Floyd's 1977 film, Victor Frankenstein (Terror of Frankenstein), another Swedish coproduction. Arne Mattsson's fantasy drama, Vaxdockan (The Doll). And the only non-Swedish film of this first batch is Pigalle - Crossing of Illusions (Pigalle carrefour des illusions), a French crime drama thriller from 1973, made by Pierre Chevalier.

Why such a strong Swedish representation this first round? THE EGFF will be headquartered in Stockholm and one of EGFF's board members is Rickard Gramfors of Cultpix, which is also based in the Swedish capital. Cultpix is an online SVoD service that shows cult and genre films that are in the public domain. Proceeds from Cultpix will help fund the EGFF's efforts.

It is a long road ahead for the EGFF but we applaud their efforts and look foward to seeing what they unearth across Europe.