SHARKULA Trailer: The Shark/Vampire Horror Hybrid You Didn't Know You Needed, Until Now

Mark Polonia is his own brand.

The writer-director of no-budget horror schlock-fests cannot be mistaken for being lazy. With five films alone lined up for a 2022 release - including Amityville in Space (trailer also below) and House Squatch - there is no end in sight to the output of Polonia and his team of home grown enthusiasts for all things weird and wacky.

Easy to ignore but hard to forget, we figure it's about time to dedicate a post to Polonia and his no-budget brand of filmmaking with a highlight of the upcoming shark/vampire flick, Sharkula. Wild Eye Releasing has handled a few of Polonia's projects and they released the trailer for Sharkula this weekend.

And now you can watch it below, if you dare.