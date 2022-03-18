ASH & DUST Exclusive Clip: This Was His Choice
Two couples find themselves caught up in a game of death with a vicious gang after the discovery of a mysterious box buried long ago.
This morning we have an exclusive clip from the mystery thriller Ash & Dust, which is now available in limited theaters and on VOD via Launch Releasing. You can find it below along with the trailer and a selection of stills.
Directed and written by Adrian Langley Ash & Dust stars Michael Swatton, Blake Canning, Kayla Meyer, Carly Fawcett, Simon Phillips and Doug Phillips.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.