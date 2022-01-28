MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: Mattel Films and Netflix Partner on Live-Action Motion Picture

With renewed interest in the Masters of the Universe... uh... universe Mattel and Netflix announced today that they are developing a live action film for the streaming service. The two companies have already made two animated series for Netflix: Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelations and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

This new film will be directed by the Nee Brothers, Aaron and Adam (Band of Robbers and the upcoming action-comedy The Lost City). They are writing the new film with David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Wonder Woman 1984).

And who will be the hero of Eternia? Why it will be Kyle Allen who recently starred in West Side Story. Allen has landed the role of Prince Adam/He-Man. Not exactly a tower of power but there's still time to bulk up before the film goes into production.

Who will be cast as Skeletor? That's the real question on everyone's mind.