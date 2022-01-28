MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: Mattel Films and Netflix Partner on Live-Action Motion Picture
With renewed interest in the Masters of the Universe... uh... universe Mattel and Netflix announced today that they are developing a live action film for the streaming service. The two companies have already made two animated series for Netflix: Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelations and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.
This new film will be directed by the Nee Brothers, Aaron and Adam (Band of Robbers and the upcoming action-comedy The Lost City). They are writing the new film with David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Wonder Woman 1984).
And who will be the hero of Eternia? Why it will be Kyle Allen who recently starred in West Side Story. Allen has landed the role of Prince Adam/He-Man. Not exactly a tower of power but there's still time to bulk up before the film goes into production.
Who will be cast as Skeletor? That's the real question on everyone's mind.
Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Netflix announced today they are developing Masters of the Universe, Mattel’s iconic franchise from the 1980s, into a live-action motion picture, expected to begin production in summer 2022. The Nee Brothers (The Lost City, Band of Robbers) co-direct from a screenplay written by the Nees and David Callaham (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Wonder Woman 1984). Rising talent Kyle Allen (West Side Story) will star as Prince Adam/He-Man.In Masters of the Universe, an orphan named Adam discovers he is a prince destined to be the savior of a faraway land and must quickly learn of his power and the importance of saving his true home from an evil force.“Masters of the Universe is an iconic property that shaped the imaginations of an entire generation of kids with the message of becoming the best version of yourself. With our partners at Netflix, we look forward to showing audiences that anything can happen in Eternia. We are continuing to unlock this global franchise in new ways, and we can’t wait to see Kyle battle it out with Skeletor in this epic live-action saga,” said Robbie Brenner, executive producer of Mattel Films.“We’ve always been inspired by the fantastical world of Eternia,” said producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. “This movie has been 14 years in the making for us and our partners and we are so excited to tell an entirely new story for Masters of the Universe with the Nee Brothers and Dave Callaham for Mattel and Netflix and share it with a global audience.”Brenner and Kevin McKeon (VP of Mattel Films) will lead the project for Mattel Films. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch (Being the Ricardos, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Fences, The Equalizer, The Upside) and DeVon Franklin will produce. The project was formerly in development at Sony.Last summer, Mattel and Netflix partnered to bring Eternia back to screens in two series. Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a continuation of the classic storyline from the 1980s. Kevin Smith served as the showrunner for the series, which features an all-star voice cast including Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Chris Wood and Sarah Michelle Gellar. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a dazzling CG-animated series, which reimagines the thrilling heroic adventures of the Guardians of Grayskull for a new generation of fans.Mattel’s Masters of the Universe was first introduced to the world in 1982 through a line of action figures. In 1983, the animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe™ premiered and became one of the first children’s program to be syndicated on television.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.