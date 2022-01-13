GHOSTS OF THE OZARKS Trailer: Thomas Hobson, Phil Morris, Tim Blake Nelson and David Arquette Star in Horror Western

In post-Civil War Arkansas, a young doctor is mysteriously summoned to a remote town in the Ozarks only to discover that the utopian paradise is filled with secrets and surrounded by a menacing, supernatural presence.

XYZ Films are releasing Matt Glass and Jordan Wayne Long's horror western Ghosts of the Ozarks next month. It will be in theaters, On Demand and Digital on February 3rd, 2022.

The trailer was released today. Check it out below. Ghosts of the Ozarks stars Thomas Hobson, Phil Morris, Tara Perry, Tim Blake Nelson, Angela Bettis and David Arquette.