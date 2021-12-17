March 2021 Arrow Video: You'll Buy These For A Dollar! ROBOCOP 4K UHD Leads Impressive Release Lineup

Arrow Video goes from strength to strength next March with long-requested UHD upgrades and some several other amazing offerings in yet another stunning lineup announcement.

Paul Verhoeven's Robocop makes its 4K UHD debut across the US/UK/CA with this new limited edition upgrade of Arrow's already stellar limited edition package. An American Werewolf in London also receives a UHD upgrade this month, along with Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, directed by Kenneth Branagh, also gets the 4K UHD treatment across all territories.

King Hu's wu xia classic Come Drink With Me, starring the legendary Cheng Pei-pei gets its first North American Blu-ray release. Hayashi Kaizo's cult film, To Sleep So As To Dream also makes its Blu-ray debut across the US/UK/CA territories.

Both Robocop and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein will offer Steelbook variants for collectors. Check out the full list of special features for all releases in the gallery below