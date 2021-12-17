Fantaspoa Coverage Indie Features International Interviews Weird Videos Festival Features

March 2021 Arrow Video: You'll Buy These For A Dollar! ROBOCOP 4K UHD Leads Impressive Release Lineup

Editor, U.S. ; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)

Arrow Video goes from strength to strength next March with long-requested UHD upgrades and some several other amazing offerings in yet another stunning lineup announcement.

Paul Verhoeven's Robocop makes its 4K UHD debut across the US/UK/CA with this new limited edition upgrade of Arrow's already stellar limited edition package. An American Werewolf in London also receives a UHD upgrade this month, along with Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, directed by Kenneth Branagh, also gets the 4K UHD treatment across all territories.

King Hu's wu xia classic Come Drink With Me, starring the legendary Cheng Pei-pei gets its first North American Blu-ray release. Hayashi Kaizo's cult film, To Sleep So As To Dream also makes its Blu-ray debut across the US/UK/CA territories.

Both Robocop and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein will offer Steelbook variants for collectors. Check out the full list of special features for all releases in the gallery below

COME DRINK WITH ME Blu-ray (US/CA)

Years before Shaw Brothers’ kung fu films made them the biggest film studio in Hong Kong, local audiences flocked to their wuxia pian films: mythic tales of swordfighting (and often gravity-defying) heroes fighting for honor. In his final film for the studio, Come Drink With Me, director King Hu (A Touch of Zen) broke fresh new ground in martial arts storytelling, and catapulted fresh-faced lead actress Cheng Pei-pei to stardom in the process.

When the Governor’s son is taken hostage by bandits, a mysterious swordsman named Golden Swallow (Cheng) is hot on their trail to ensure the son’s release. What the bandits don’t realize, however, is that Golden Swallow is actually a woman, and that the hostage is her brother. Determined to set him free, no matter how many goons she has to fight her way through in doing so, she is aided in her quest by a drunken beggar (Yueh Hua) who may have a closer connection to the bandits’ leader than he initially lets on.

Decades before Ang Lee brought the wuxia genre to international attention with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (in which Cheng played the villainous Jade Fox), King Hu set the original template in what is still considered one of Shaw Brothers’ greatest and most influential action masterpieces.

Special Features

  • High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray™ presentation
  • Uncompressed Mandarin and English original mono audio
  • Optional English subtitles, plus English hard-of-hearing subtitles for the English dub
  • Brand new audio commentary by film critic and historian Tony Rayns
  • Interview with star Cheng Pei-pei, filmed by Frédéric Ambroisine in 2003
  • Interview with star Yueh Hua, filmed by Frédéric Ambroisine in 2007
  • Interview with star Chen Hung-lieh, filmed by Frédéric Ambroisine in 2003
  • Talk Story with Cheng Pei-pei, a 2016 Q&A at the University of Hawaii moderated by George Chun Han Wang
  • Cinema Hong Kong: Swordfighting, a documentary on the history of the wuxia genre and Shaw Brothers’ contributions to it, produced by Celestial Pictures in 2003 and featuring interviews with Cheng Pei-pei, Gordon Liu, Lau Kar-leung, John Woo, Sammo Hung, Kara Hui, David Chiang and others
  • Original theatrical trailer, plus trailer for the sequel Golden Swallow
  • Image gallery
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tony Stella

First Pressing Only:

Illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Anne Billson, and a 2010 essay by George Chun Han Wang about the relationship between director King Hu and producer Run Run Shaw

