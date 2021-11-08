Blood Window 2021: Six LatAm Titles Vie For Local And International Attention in Screenings Section

“In the Forest” (Christian Rojas, Pablo Juela, Ecuador)
During the procession of the Virgin del Cisne. Ana, an intrepid journalist, follows the pilgrims. During her report, she comes across an indigenous village in the highlands, where some women have been blinded by the alleged rape of a goblin who guards a Cypress tree. Ana will decide to investigate what is behind these events, but she will find something that surpasses the legend and transforms it into a dark reality.
“Eros Thanatos” (Felipe Eluti, Chile)
Eros Thanatos is a self-destructive journey narrated in a choral way in which each character is dominated by their emotional shortcomings. Florencia, Gustav, Judith and Martin are incomplete people who bond in a sickly affective and sexual way. The encounter of each of them with Joseph, who carries a supernatural secret, will force them to fight with an entity that will bring out their worst demons.
“The Farm” (Alberto Serra, Panama)
Two sisters will have to fight to survive after arriving at the farm of their grandmother, an elderly woman plunged into a curse that has consumed her for years.
“Don’t Come Back Alive” (Néstor Sánchez, Argentina)
Camila, Fátima and Angel are used to face extreme situations, their jobs are related to crimes, gruesome murder cases, extremely evil criminals. But, this time they have an encounter with a being that is more powerful than death itself, a bloodthirsty being with a wicked plan to take souls. The payment of debts, a sacrifice, and the spread of the words, an evil game design by the Devil for a special trio.
“Niobe” (Fernando Mamari, Brazil)
Rita, a luxury prostitute, is hired by John, a great businessman, to, together with other prostitutes, entertain guests at a business meeting. The meeting, which is attended by the president of a fictitious republic and its main general, aims to bribe an opposing deputy to allow the exploration of a mineral in indigenous territory. Nothing goes to plan and seven prostitutes can set the course for a country.
“The Basement” (Sabrina Greve, Brazil)
The siblings Jonas and Rebeca live on Scream Street. Haunted by guilt over their parents' death, they developed an obsessive dependency in one another. They have almost no external contact: all they do is take care of their grandmother and of a child trapped in the basement. When Rebeca begins to seek independence, Jonas will not allow her to break free from the fantasy they created.