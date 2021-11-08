Blood Window 2021: Six LatAm Titles Vie For Local And International Attention in Screenings Section

See the LatAm horror films of tomorrow, today. Ventana Sure kicks off at the end of the month in Buenos Aires and our friends at Blood Window have been announcing their programs. Today comes word on the six films selected for the BW Screenings.

Six works in progress will be screened for buyers, sellers and festival programmers. All six films are at the post-production stage and come to the market by way of Ecuador, Chile, Panama, Argentina and Brazil this year.

There are some of the films we have written about recently. Our friends at Del Toro Films will be screening a WIP of Nestor Sanchez's Don't Come Back Alive. We also see that Brazilian Sabrina Greve will be presenting her film, The Basement, which had a much cooler title, O Porão da Rua do Grito (The Basement of Scream Street), when she pitched at Blood Window back in 2019. Bring back the Scream Street, Sabrina!

All six films are presented below in the gallery.