ANKLE BITERS Trailer: Canadian Horror-Comedy From Dark Star on November 16th

Sean, a pro hockey enforcer, has fallen in love with Laura, a widowed mother of four young daughters. When Laura's children mistake an act of lovemaking as an attack, they plot to protect their mother at all costs and with horrific results.

Children are such a blessing. Dark Star Pictures will release Ankle Biters, a new Canadian horror-comedy from director Bennet De Brabandere, On Demand and DVD on November 16th. Dark Star has passed along the trailer this morning. Check it out, along with a collection of stills, down below.

Ankle Biters stars Zion Forrest Lee, Marianthi Evans, and the Reid clan: Lily Gail, Violet, Rosalee, and Dahlia.