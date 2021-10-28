TROUBLED MINDS Trailer: If You Play With Your Mind, The Mind Plays With You

Brothers Robert and Martin are a month away from their largest art exhibition. To get creative juices flowing, Martin locks himself in a black cube. Once out, brothers fall into a wild rollercoaster of events existing on the very edge of the chaos. The film examines the thin line between the artist’s creativity and mental troubles.

We seem to have opened a can of worms with a previous post about another Latvian film playing at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and that's okay. We're definitely intrigued by what we're seeing come out of the region. Case in point, the psychological thriller Troubled Minds from the Ābele brothers.

Our attention has been drawn to Troubled Minds, written and directed by Raitis and Lauris Ābele with the third brother, Mārcis, as the cinematographer. We've seen the trailer and its definitely worth sharing with you. There is a whole lot of creative craziness going on here with some striking visuals on top. We're going to keep an eye out for this one, for sure.

Fair warning, there is brief moment of frontal nudity and this video may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised.

The main cast includes Toms Auniņš, Mārcis Lācis, Daniela Vētra, Juris Žagars, Dārta Daneviča, and Marija Skangale.