Indie Memphis 2021 Kicks Off Tonight With RED ROCKET

One of the best regional fests on the circuit is back in action!

Indie Memphis kicks of the 24th edition tonight with Sean Baker's Cannes hit Red Rocket. The Tennessee festival runs through Monday the 25th and will feature such festival season faves as Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car, Pablo Larrain's Spencer, Céline Sciamma's Petite Maman, Jonas Carpignano's A Chiara, Robert Greene's Procession, Jane Schoenbrun's We're All Going to the World's Fair, Danielle Kummer and Lucy Harve's Alien On Stage, and many more. The fest will also see the world premiere of Andrew Infante's Ferny & Luca and Jenny Perlin's Bunker.

There is plenty more info on all the films and events as well as on the festival's particular focus on BIPOC and female filmmakers at the Indie Memphis website:

The festival continues to feature live music performed in the theaters before every screening. The Black Creators Forum also returns for a fourth year, this time in a hybrid format, both online and with an outdoor in-person component. This festival programming continues to reflect diversity in all areas, with a special focus on films from the African Diaspora and Africa. Indie Memphis is privileged to present the North American premiere of JUJU STORIES, an anthology film from the Nigerian new wave cinema collective known as Surreal16, after its World Premiere at Locarno.



Additional upcoming announcements will include the Black Creators Forum program, virtual IndieTalks Panels, Live Music Lineup, and more.

Check out the festival's trailer sizzle reel below.