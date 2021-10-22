Clip from DOUBLE WALKER: A Good Haunting?

If you were given a choice, live one last day as a human, or forever as a ghost, which would you choose? That's a heck of a question to contemplate. Likely in the moment, most of us wouldn't want to die. But the prospect of living forever is not appetizing.

Filmmaker Colin West asks us to contemplate this question in his new feature Double Walker, which presents this strange tale through the eyes of someone who did, indeed, make the latter choice.

A young Ghost (producer/co-writer Sylvie Mix) haunts her cold Midwestern hometown, trying to piece together the horrific flashes of memories from her past. One by one she kills the men she believes were responsible for her death, though her plan is derailed when she meets Jack (Jacob Rice), a kind movie theater usher who inadvertently intercepts as she’s stalking her next victim. While Jack takes her in and offers her a glimpse at a normal life, her desire to avenge her own murder lingers on.

We've got an exclusive clip below that gives a taste of one of the many ponderous moments in this ghost's existence. The film debuts in theatres and in demand on November 12th.