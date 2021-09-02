POWDER KEG Exclusive Clip: Look Out Behind You

Based on true events. In an icy cold Europe, people are slowly moving on after the shocking terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo. In Copenhagen, the newly released criminal Omar has his own agenda. Meanwhile filmmaker Finn, Jewish watchman Dan and the worn-out action force officer Rico live their various everyday lives unaware of their common destiny. All of them affected by a rapidly changing world while they try to make sense of their own, and too late realize that life changes in an instant, fast and merciless, leaving only one of them left to tell the story about the tragic attack that forever changed the country.

Ole Christian Madsen's (Flame & Citron) thriller Powder Keg is being released in North America from Samuel Goldwyn Films tomorrow, September 3rd. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today.

In the clip the Nikolaj Coster-Waldau of Game of Thrones fame is a police officer taking part in a late night raid when one of the suspects gets away. Find out what happens in the clip below.