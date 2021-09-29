HOMEBOUND Exclusive Clip, Like it Used to be With The Kids

Holly’s excited to finally meet fiancé Richard’s three children for the first time at a birthday celebration for his youngest. Taking place at his ex-wife’s secluded home in the English countryside, Holly is nervous at the proposition of being a stepmom and eager to make a good impression on the children and his ex. However, when they arrive, circumstances are far from ideal.

Sebastian Godwin’s directorial debut, Homebound, made quite the impression on its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this past weekend. Riding that wave of euphoria the BBC have passed along an exclusive clip to share with you this morning.

In the clip brother and sister, Lucia and Ralph, quitely make their way upstairs and listen in on their father ruminates about the weekend so far, and how the absence of his ex helps. Is it just us does it Look like Lucia and Ralph might know a little something about that?