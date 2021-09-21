CREEPY BITS! Canadian Horror Web Series Launches This Friday!

David J Fernandes. A quick search will reveal that we have written about this local director for a very long time and its been too long since we've last done that. Fernandes is here to make amends with a new web series called Creepy Bits! that launches on Friday across a multitude of digital platforms (YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok. Facebook and Vimeo). Every Friday we will get a new horror short from Fernandes and company, culminating on Halloween night!

Fernandes was kind enough to send over a bevy of stills as well. Check out the trailer and the gallery down below.

CREEPY BITS RELEASE SCHEDULE

Chapter 1: Baby Face 9pm - Friday, Sep 24, 2021

Chapter 2: Occupied 9pm - Friday, Oct 1, 2021

Chapter 3: Special Guest 9pm - Friday, Oct 8, 2021

Chapter 4: The Gift 9pm - Friday, Oct 15, 2021

Chapter 5: Pitter Patter 9pm - Friday, Oct 22, 2021

Chapter 6: Soul Sucker 9pm - Sunday, Oct 31, 2021