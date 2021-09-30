Okay, UK, we do not want to hear from any of you that you could not find any cinematic horror-day delights next month. There's already so much going on and now our friends at Arrow Video FrightFest have announced their Halloween 2021 event!

Chock full of premieres attendees will get to see The Seed, Barbarians, The Possessed, Pennywise: The Story of It, Last Survivors, The Innocents, Amulet, Veneciafrenia and Miracle Valley. There's more on each film in the gallery below. Ticket information is linked in the press release that follows.

Arrow Video FrightFest announces line-up for Halloween 2021 event

Romola Garai amongst guests attending

Following on from its hugely successful August five-day event, Arrow Video FrightFest is back at the Cineworld, Leicester Square with a bumper two-day Halloween event on Friday 29th Oct and Sat 30th October, presenting nine fear-packed premieres from around the world. The monstrous movie marathon embraces World, International and UK premieres, as we journey through an unholy celebration of mayhem, menace and murder.

Kicking off the Black Friday gala ghoulishness is the UK premiere of THE SEED, a gut-bursting alien creature feature from Screen International ‘Star of Tomorrow’ director Sam Walker. Walker will be attending, alongside the main cast - Lucy Martin, Sophie Vavasseur and Chelsea Edge - and SFX maestro Dan Martin. This is followed by the UK premiere of BARBARIANS with Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon. First-time director Charles Dorfman, who will be in attendance, alongside members of the cast, reveals his talent for Pinter-esque dialogue, multi-layered resonance and unsettling tone in this subtle shocker based around a birthday dinner party.

Bringing the evening’s thrills to a fitting climax is the UK premiere of THE POSSESSED. The director of Boar is back with a supernatural shocker inspired by true events and starring John Jarratt from Wolf Creek.

Scary Saturday begins with the UK premiere of hugely informative in-depth documentary PENNYWISE: THE STORY OF IT. With contributions from Stephen King, Tim Curry and Tommy Lee Wallace, this is packed with little known details and rare behind-the-scenes footage, You could say, this is IT!

Next up is the World Premiere of the uniquely visionary LAST SURVIVORS, an intense and ultimately tragic study of isolation and family bonds, starting Stephen Moyer and Alicia Silverstone. Director Drew Mylrea will be joining us.

The lonely, uncanny and often accidentally violent world of childhood is explored with chilling candour in THE INNOCENTS, which has its UK Premiere. Blind writer/director Eskil Vogt’s creepy art house horror has been winning major awards around the world.

Next up is the UK premiere of AMULET, the feature film debut of distinguished actor Romola Garai. Romola will be attending to discuss her freaky and frightening chiller, which marks her as an audacious new horror auteur on the scene..

The 9pm presentation is the UK premiere of VENECIAFRENIA, Spanish horror icon Álex de la Iglesia’s shocking fable about tourism, and the final film is the International premiere of MIRACLE VALLEY, the astounding directorial debut of Greg Sestero, survivor and star of the cult midnight movie The Room.

Alan Jones, FrightFest co-director, said today: “It’s that time of year again, so shake off those summer cobwebs, throw on your Michael Myers mask and embrace the horror fantasy genre as Arrow Video FrightFest brings you its latest Samhain celebration, with nine brand-spanking new features”.

Passes and tickets go on sale at noon on Saturday 2nd October.

Prices: Full pass - £69, Friday day pass - £30, Saturday day pass £50, single tickets - £15

(Online booking only and all the tickets are plus fees.)