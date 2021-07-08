Cannes Coverage International Interviews Festival Reviews All Reviews Weird Interviews

Watch 400 MPH: See a Chimpanzee Race Towards the Sun

Contributing Writer; Belgium (@BelgianFilmBuff)
A monkey, obsessed with speeding, sets out to achieve what no human has accomplished: breaking the 400 Mph speed limit of a land vehicle.

Co-directed by a team of Masters in Digital Directing (Paul-Eugène Dannaud, Julia Chaix, Lorraine Desserre, Alice Lefort, Natacha Pianeti, Quentin Tireloque), 400 MPH, a graduate work of France’s esteemed Rubika school, is an impressive calling card that articulates a wordless comment on our constant need to achieve 'more' without ever finding contentment in life.

Ogle at the monkey’s incredibly expressive facial features below and discover a modern take on the Icarus myth that should please fans of Pixar: a CGI powerhouse with heart. Watch the short film below. 

400 MPH Supinfocom Rubika 2019 from 400 MPH on Vimeo.

