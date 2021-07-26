THE LAST RITE Trailer: Leroy Kincaide's Debut to Premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest

Leroy Kincaide's The Last Rite is set to have its world premiere at the famed Arrow Video FrightFest next month. This is the writing and directorial debut of the British ex-pro wrestler. Today the teaser trailer have come our way. Check it out down below.

THE LAST RITE, the stunning feature debut from ex-Undertaker and professional wrestler turned actor / film director, Leroy Kincaide, will have its World premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest on Saturday August 28 at the Cineworld, Leicester Sq.

The supernatural horror stars newcomer Bethan Waller as Lucy, a medical student suffering from sleep paralysis, soon after moving in with her boyfriend. She finds herself plagued by a demonic entity, hell bent on ripping her apart. With time running out and the dark force consuming her from within, Lucy is left with no alternative but to seek help from a local priest, But Father Roberts has a dilemma – does he obey orders or help Lucy by conducting his own exorcism against the will of the church?

Leroy said today: “I’m absolutely thrilled that my film is part of FrightFest and that It gets its world premiere in front of the best horror crowd in the country. I hope it connects with them. The inspiration for the film came from my own experiences of sleep paralysis and paranormal experiences as a child, plus I drew from my passion of horror movies from the 80s and 90s”.

THE LAST RITE is written, directed and edited by Leroy Kincaide. It is produced by Kincaide and Chloe Chudasama and the cast includes Bethan Waller, Johnny Fleming, Kit Smith, Tara Hoyos–Martinez and Ian Macnaughton.